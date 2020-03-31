Man fined $100 for absconding bail

42-year-old Savenaca Bukivere has been fined $100 for a case of absconding bail.

Bukivere was produced before Suva Magistrate Deepika Prakash and was read his rights.

The father of four waived his rights to counsel.

In his substantial case, he was to appear in court for a family dispute between him and his mother which he failed to do so.

The unemployed man sought the courts forgiveness on absconding bail and also gave reasoning for his actions.

Bukivere told the court he had assumed that the dispute had been settled and that he no longer had to come to court.

He has also been further remanded in custody for his substantial case.

The matter will be called on the 4th of May.



