Legal consultant’s bail ruling this afternoon

A Legal Consultant charged with one count of malicious act has been remanded in custody until this afternoon.

Meline Buadromo appeared in the Suva Magistrates court in the last hour.

It is alleged that she posted a comment on social media claiming that Police were responsible for the death of a remand prisoner after he was kept in custody at the Lautoka Police Station.

She allegedly claimed through a Facebook comment that Police were suppressing the fact that the victim fell ill while in custody despite clarification that the deceased was in fact a remand prisoner at the Lautoka Corrections Office at the time of his death.

Prosecution objected to bail saying that Buadromo used social media to show hatred towards police officers who have been working so hard amidst the Covid-19 crisis.

The Chief Magistrate will rule on the bail application at 2.30 this afternoon.

The matter has been adjourned to 2.30pm.

