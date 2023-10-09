High Court grants interim stay on Grace Road Directors

Daniel Kim [middle]

The Lautoka High Court has granted an interim stay on three Directors of Grace Road until the 27th of this month.

This is also when their President Daniel Kim will know his fate.

The three are Byeongjoon Lee, Nam Suk Choi and Jinsook Yoon.

The decision was made today by Justice Anare Tuilevuka, who emphasizes the importance of maintaining the status quo in a sub-judice matter.

The ruling by Justice Tuilevuka comes in response to the request to determine whether an interim stay of the Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua and the Permanent Secretary’s decision should be granted.

He acknowledges the real possibility that immigration officials might take action to remove the individuals from the jurisdiction if such a stay were not granted.

During the proceedings earlier, both sides presented their arguments, and Justice Tuilevuka carefully considered their positions.

He stresses that preserving the status quo in a sub-judice matter is a fundamental requirement for the due administration of justice.

Justice Tuilevuka also notes that there is currently an interim injunction in place against the State in relation to Kim.

Importantly, he clarified that the granting of an interim stay does not extend or diminish the court’s jurisdiction; instead, it serves to maintain the existing situation until further legal proceedings can take place.