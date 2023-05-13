Foreigner remanded for alleged child exploitation

Douglas John Mackenzie [Photo: Supplied]

The Sigatoka Magistrates Court has remanded a 70-year-old foreign national for offences linked to alleged child exploitation and sexual assault.

Douglas John Mackenzie appeared before Magistrate Joseph Daurewa this morning charged with one count of sexual assault and two counts of indecently insulting or annoying a person.

It is alleged Mackenzie committed the offenses against two victims aged 13 and 14 on three different occasions between January and May this year.

Mackenzie had sought bail because he stated he was not a danger to the public.

He also sought legal aid counsel and stated that his appeal in Immigration Court is currently pending.

The prosecution objected to bail and requested that Mackenzie be remanded for 14 days for investigation in other similar cases.

The Court ruled that the state should file the investigating officer’s affidavit in regards to the accused’s immigration status, whether he is a flight risk, and the pending investigation.

The matter has been adjourned to May 16th for a bail hearing.

