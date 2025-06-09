Court delivers tough sentence in rape case

Lautoka court. [File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court has sentenced a 33-year-old man to nine years in prison for rape.

He will serve a non-parole period of seven years before he can apply for release.

The offence took place in Nadi in September 2023 after the man forced a woman into his vehicle, assaulted her and raped her twice.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard that the victim managed to escape and was later assisted by members of the public and taken to police.

In delivering the sentence, High Court judge Justice Aruna Aluthge said sexual offences were increasing in Fiji and deterrent punishments are needed.

The court noted aggravating factors including physical assault, use of threats, and the psychological harm caused.

Mitigating factors included the offender’s age, family responsibilities, and being a first offender.

Justice Aluthge reduced the final sentence to nine years after considering both aggravating and mitigating factors.

The four months the man spent in remand were also taken into account.

He has 30 days to appeal the sentence to the Court of Appeal.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.