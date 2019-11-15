Alleged murderer remanded

The Bangladeshi national accused of murdering his two roommates has been remanded in custody by the Ba Magistrates Court.

Mohammed Masum appeared before Magistrate Samuela Qica today charged with two counts of murder.

Masum is alleged to have murdered his two room-mates in Ba who were also Bangladeshi nationals.

The body of the first victim was discovered by Police on Saturday.

Police were alerted after a carrier driver tasked to load a drum saw what looked like blood and alerted Police.

A search conducted in a nearby cane-field led to the discovery of the victim’s body.

Yesterday, another body of a man also believed to be a former roommate of the accused was found.

Investigators managed to recover the second victim’s body which was buried about 100 meters away from their flat also in Rarawai Lane, Ba.

The case has been transferred to the Lautoka High Court with its next hearing on May 1st.