Court told Tawase was schizophrenic

[Photo: FILE] >St Giles Hospital’s Acting Senior Medical Officer, Dr Christine Chand, told the court that Samuela Tawase was likely experiencing schizophrenia at the time of the alleged incident.

She said his condition may have influenced his actions at the Samabula Shiv Temple.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tawase is charged with one count each of sacrilege, throwing objects, and absconding.

He appeared before Resident Magistrate Yogesh Prasad for his hearing this morning.

Tawase had pleaded guilty to all charges relating to an alleged sacrilege at the Samabula Shiv Temple in Suva on July 11th last year.

Dr. Chand testified that when they conducted the psychiatric evaluation on Tawase, he told them that he heard two female voices in his head telling him to destroy the idols.

He also told the Doctor that he followed the evil voices coming from the temple and that the voice had threatened him.

Dr. Chand also told the court that Tawase has a long history of substance use, such as smoking marijuana, suki, and sniffing benzene from a young age.

She also told the court that Tawase has a good insight into his mental condition, and it was likely that he may have been under the influence of a substance when he carried out the act.

Tawase’s lawyer questioned whether there is a possibility of relapse if Tawase did not take his medication for several days.

The Acting Senior Medical Doctor confirmed that this could be a possibility, but also clarified that many patients sometimes can go several months without showing signs of relapse.

However, Dr Chand stated that it usually depends on a case by case basis as all patients are not the same.

His lawyer also asked whether there was any default clinic for Tawase, given that he was first admitted at the hospital in 2020.

When examined by the defense, whether Tawase had a pre-existing medical condition, Dr. Chand could not confirm it as she stated that it would be available in the Master file at the hospital.

She also told the court that hearing voices and seeing things is consistent with individuals suffering from schizophrenia, and some can resort to violence if their symptoms are too overwhelming.

The trial will continue on April 13.