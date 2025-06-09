Counter Narcotics Bill must take holistic approach, public warns

[Photo: FILE]

If the proposed Counter Narcotics Bill is to be effective, it must address systemic gaps and provide a framework that ensures accountability and strong implementation.

This was the central message raised during public consultations on the proposed bill at the Lautoka Girmit Centre yesterday.

Participants said poor governance and weak enforcement are hindering efforts to curb Fiji’s escalating drug crisis, and urged lawmakers to ensure the bill tackles these shortcomings directly.

Former law enforcement officer Selwa Chand, in his submission, warned that the bill would be ineffective if it fails to address the underlying drivers of drug use.

“My belief is that greed for money and laziness have a lot to do with the freebies — all the handouts the government is giving to the people. I think this culture has been perpetuated by those handouts.”

He added that government assistance is often misused and called for a more strategic approach to ensure support reaches those genuinely in need.

Meanwhile, former engineer Tarochal Singh expressed frustration over what he described as a lack of police action in drug-related cases, claiming drug dealing is happening openly in his area.

“I have reported so many times to the police department — big bosses. Many bosses came and went away from Lautoka, but nothing has changed.”

He said that without stronger enforcement, laws would continue to be ineffective.

Inspector Jemesa Lave from the Ministry of Policing acknowledged the concerns, saying weaknesses in current legislation often limit what police can do in certain cases.

However, he said police and the government are working together to address these gaps.

Participants urged that the proposed bill be drafted and implemented with these concerns in mind, to ensure the same weaknesses are not repeated once the new legislation comes into force.

