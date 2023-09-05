Council warns construction companies and spare parts dealers

[Source: SFG]

The Consumer Council of Fiji has issued a strong alert to consumers regarding certain dishonest construction companies and second-hand spare parts dealers.

This follows a surge in cases related to these sectors.

The consumer watchdog urges consumers to exercise caution to protect themselves from potential scams and sub-standard services.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council has recorded 261 complaints since 2021 for issues regarding second-hand motor vehicle spare parts with a notable seven complaints in August alone.

Shandil says such concerns escalate due to the limited warranty terms often associated with parts.

She says complaints pertaining to construction companies have been a major concern for a few years now, with 231 complaints registered since 2021.

According to the CEO, these complaints amount to almost $3 million, with 10 cases recorded in the last month alone.

She says in one case, a consumer had paid $54,000 for renovation; however, the work was incomplete and not up to standard.

The Council is strongly urging consumers to opt for authorized dealers or trusted sources.

The Council has been actively engaging with relevant authorities to address these issues and ensure consumer protection, and in addition to raising awareness, the Council is advocating for stricter regulations and monitoring mechanisms within these sectors to safeguard the rights and interests of consumers.