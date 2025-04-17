Council tackles tenancy issues

[File Photo]

The Consumer Council of Fiji says that landlord and tenancy issues continue to top their list of complaint categories.

These concerns often include disputes over rental agreements, bond refunds, unfair eviction notices, and poor living conditions, reflecting the ongoing challenges faced by tenants across the country.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says the Council is working with the UN Capital Development Fund and has engaged a consultant to review existing legislation.

She adds that through consultations with various stakeholders, they are in the process of developing a new set of laws that will protect consumer rights.

“Landlords not allowing visitors, issues with repairs and maintenance, or sudden rent increases are some of the most common complaints. As we know, the rent freeze is still in place, yet landlords continue to raise rent despite having contracts in place, often citing the cost of maintenance or repairs as an excuse. However, this should not be an issue since the rent freeze is still in effect.”

Shandil says they are hopeful that the draft law will soon be tabled in Parliament for consideration, to be passed and implemented effectively.

The goal is to provide stronger protections for consumers, ensuring their rights and safety, particularly in the growing online marketplace.





