Consumer Council warns of impact from electricity tariff increase

The Consumer Council has raised concerns over the recent increase in electricity tariffs, warning that higher costs could soon be passed on to consumers through rising prices for goods and services.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says electricity is a key cost for businesses across nearly every sector, and increases will inevitably put pressure on essential items like food, transport, accommodation, and basic services.

Shandil says changes to essential service pricing must involve early and meaningful consultation with both consumers and the business community. Without this, households and businesses are left unprepared.

“As electricity costs rise for businesses, there is a very real risk that these increases will be passed directly on to consumers,”.

She notes that consumers are already facing high cost-of-living pressures, and any further price increases will strain household budgets. Dialogue and cooperation between service providers, regulators, and businesses are crucial at this stage.

The Council calls for open discussions to ensure price adjustments are managed responsibly, and that electricity cost hikes are not used to justify excessive price increases.

Monitoring and restraint, Shandil says, will be key to protecting consumers in the months ahead.

The Council also stresses accountability. Energy Fiji Limited has cited capital expenditure and infrastructure investment as reasons for tariff increases. Shandil says with additional revenue now flowing in, consumers expect to see real improvements.

“If consumers are paying more, they have a right to expect that these funds are being directed toward tangible improvements including timely investment in renewable energy, infrastructure upgrades, and system reliability not just profit growth.

Transparency is also essential, Shandil adds. The Council calls for clear reporting on how additional revenue from tariff increases is spent, and for regular updates on capital projects. Consumers must see measurable outcomes demonstrating the benefits of higher charges.

Finally, the Council urges all stakeholders, government, regulators, and businesses to monitor pricing trends closely in the coming months.

