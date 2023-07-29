Construction companies prefer foreign workers

[Source: TBS]

Local construction companies are recruiting foreign workers, mainly from Bangladesh and the Philippines as labourers, mainly because they possess the right skills and work attitude.

This was highlighted by Engineers Fiji Secretary, Roveen Permal, says these foreigners get the same wages as locals, but they are more reliable.

“The best thing about Bangladesh and Filipino workers is you get the right skill set and most importantly, they turn up six days a week. There is no issue with attendance. The right attitude is there and they are reasonably qualified.”

Article continues after advertisement

Permal says with many Fijians leaving for seasonal worker schemes in Australia and New Zealand, the number of labourers being recruited from Bangladesh and the Philippines have increased by twofold annually.

According to Permal, local construction companies prefer to recruit foreign workers as a quick fix compared to finding local replacements who then require on-site training to fill in the vacuum.