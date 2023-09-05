Comprehensive study of sugar industry required: Karan

Fiji has the potential to produce good-quality ethanol; however, investment is required.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Sugar, Yogesh Karan, highlighted this while making a submission to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

Karan says they intend to undertake a complete study of the industry in terms of viability.

He adds that other sugar-producing countries are already manufacturing the byproduct, and Fiji also wants to tap into the market.

“A comprehensive study of the industry is required. Of course, we’ll be working on that very shortly. Currently, we are scoping so that we are able to give a paper to the cabinet in terms of where we want the industry to go.”

Karan says Fiji needs to look at value-adding as raw sugar is a secondary product.

The Permanent Secretary says the land issue needs to be resolved to boost production of sugar and increase raw materials for other byproducts.