Comprehensive disaster management plan is vital: Ditoka

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Sakiasi Ditoka is advocating for integrated village development and disaster management strategies to ensure safety and growth alignment.

During a customary presentation of sevusevu at Qarani Village on Gau Island, Ditoka highlighted that meaningful development requires open dialogue, starting at the grassroots level.

Ditoka says the village development plans, in collaboration with iTaukei Affairs, should be deliberated thoroughly within the community.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that every village should possess a comprehensive disaster management plan integrated into their broader development strategy.

The Minister has urged the villagers to work together, combining their diverse skills, perspectives, and ideas, to forge a more prosperous and inclusive future.

According to the minister, development is a shared mission that thrives on the synergy of collective efforts.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Emphasizing the importance of comprehensive development plans, the minister stressed that a well-structured strategy provides a strong foundation for growth.

Ditoka is currently touring Gau Island with the aim of fostering development, dialogue, and disaster preparedness in Fiji’s rural communities.