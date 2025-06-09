COMPOL strengthens ties with High Commission in New Zealand

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Commissioner of the Fiji Police Force, Rusiate Tudravu, paid a courtesy visit to the Fiji High Commission in Wellington during his official trip to New Zealand this week.

Tudravu met with First Secretary Eileen Pickering and Second Secretary Samuela Kanakatakata, who provided an overview of the High Commission’s functions, ongoing programs, and key challenges faced by the mission.

Accompanying the Commissioner were Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (Internal Affairs) Viliame Sovalevu, Team Leader of the Fiji Police Partnership Program (FPPP)—a New Zealand government-supported initiative—Inspector Joseph Hunter, and Staff Officer Assistant Superintendent Semi Talawadua.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on concerns raised by members of the Fijian community in New Zealand.



Commissioner Tudravu reassured the mission of his support in addressing policing matters affecting Fijians abroad and commended the High Commission for its efforts in maintaining strong diplomatic and community ties between Fiji and New Zealand.

He also highlighted the importance of improving coordination between the Fiji Police Force, Immigration, Trade, and other government ministries to strengthen service delivery for Fijian citizens.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and continue supporting the welfare of Fijians living in New Zealand.

Commissioner Tudravu is in Wellington to attend the graduation ceremony of Fiji Police K9 handlers at the New Zealand Police Dog Training Centre in Trentham.

