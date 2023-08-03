Compactor trucks to boost waste collections

The Nausori and Savusavu Town Councils today received two brand new nine-tonne waste compactor trucks valued at $870,000.

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa, while officiating at the handover ceremony, says the two municipal councils were identified as facing financial challenges and in critical need of improving their essential services.

He says that with approximately 200,000 tonness of solid waste generated annually in Fiji, the operation of landfills demands significant effort and resources from municipal councils to improve their services and responsibilities.

“As per the Local Government Act 1972, the responsibility for solid waste management lies with the local authorities or through contracted collection services within the town boundaries and delegated areas in the respective municipalities.”

Nalumisa also acknowledged the dedication of municipal councils for providing solid waste collection services even in informal settlements over the year without imposing any garbage levy through the government’s solid waste subsidies.

He says this ensures uninterrupted services to municipalities, ever since the roles and responsibilities of municipal councils were expanded in 2018.

Nalumisa says it is the intention of the Coalition Government is to assist small and medium-sized municipal councils in managing household and commercial waste efficiently, while minimizing the burden on ratepayers and residents.

Meanwhile, the Tavua Town Council will also receive a compactor truck next month.