Communities called to fight drug surge

Fiji is facing a growing drug crisis that threatens the safety and future of its young people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad states the problem cannot be ignored.

He warned that government action alone is not enough and called on families, schools, and communities to step in and protect children.

Prof Prasad visited Maigania Muslim Primary School, Mulomulo Secondary School, and Mulomulo Muslim Primary School to hear firsthand the challenges faced by teachers, parents, and students.

He points out that community engagement is essential, adding that the government wants to listen, understand, and work together to find real solutions.

Prof Prasad also emphasised that education remains a top priority.

Every child, Prof Prasad said must have access to quality learning and the support needed to succeed, regardless of their background.

Government, he adds, is committed to providing equal opportunities and safeguarding the next generation.

