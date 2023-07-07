COC meeting underway

Members of the Constitution Offices Commission are currently meeting at the Level 9 Suvavou House in Suva.

The meeting is expected to elect the members of the electoral commission.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has also arrived.

Other members seen arriving to be part of the meeting include Cema Bolabola, Jon Apted, Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu, and Tupou Draunidalo.

Rabuka has also confirmed that a press conference is expected to discuss the outcome of the meeting.