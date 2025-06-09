Urgent calls for policy reform

Fiji is calling for an urgent transformation in how science, policy, and business align to combat climate change.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Dialogue on the Environment in Nadi, Minister for Fisheries and Forestry Alitia Bainivalu stated that for Pacific nations, sustainability is a matter of survival.

This comes as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that the region faces escalating risks.

She adds that the Pacific is already living the harsh realities of climate change.

“For Fiji, sustainability is survival. Our fisheries, forests and oceans anchor our food, security, livelihood and identity. Yet we are under strain from over-exploitation, pollution and changing climates.”

Bainivalu says this dialogue is about turning ideas into concrete action.

She adds that this event is about converting insight into action, as the outcomes will shape ministerial consultations and guide the work of the United Nations Environment Assembly.

The Vice Chair of the IPCC, Dr. Ladislaus Chang’a, warned that the world is running out of time to limit global warming.

“Today, our chances for limiting warming to 1.5 are becoming increasingly slim, despite progress in climate policies and the growth of renewable energy. The world is not on track, with greenhouse gas emissions at a record high.”

The dialogue will feed into upcoming ministerial consultations and the United Nations Environment Assembly, as countries work towards scaling clean, green technologies for resilience and prosperity across the Asia-Pacific.

