Traditional knowledge vital for combatting climate change

Traditional knowledge is important for combating climate change in the pacific region and it has been seen that it is an effective and safe way to do so.

This was highlighted by the French ambassador to Fiji Francois Leger at the Blue talanoa session earlier this week

He says that the pacific region is the most affected and that is why France is stepping up in helping enable dialogue

He also mentions that the ordinary people should also feel the benefits of dialogue and programs that are taking place

The ambassador also states that the embassy has plan numerous program which are dedicated to nature based solutions for climate related programs.