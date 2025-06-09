Fiji prepares for COP30

The Ministry of Climate Change is preparing to engage with key stakeholders in the coming weeks to begin preparatory work for the upcoming Conference of the Parties.

Minister Mosese Bulitavu says that this global climate summit brings together countries and experts to advance coordinated action on climate change.

This year’s focus will be shaped by lessons learned during COP29, as the Ministry works to develop a forward-looking agenda that builds on past experiences and outlines Fiji’s climate priorities through to 2030.

Bulitavu adds that the preparation will bring together government, civil groups, businesses, and partners to discuss climate goals, funding, and ways to build resilience.

“A team will be soon assembled, and they are doing the preparatory work, towards a message that will be taken up to 2030, and lessons learned from COP29, on what we achieved, and what we need to prepare as we go into COP30, what we need to get out of it, especially as, Small Island Development States, edifying our voices at the national stage, especially in accessing global climate finance.”

Bulitavu adds that in the coming months, they will be finalising the delegation that will represent Fiji on the global stage.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, says they will be working with the Ministry of Climate Change to support its preparations for COP30.

“The government will carefully plan its participation in any international event, which includes COP30. We will work with the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change to ensure that Fiji’s delegation is well-equipped, whoever is in the delegation is well-equipped, to represent Fiji at COP30.”

With the next COP scheduled in Brazil from November 10 to 21, 2025, Fiji continues to emphasise the need for stronger international action, especially on loss and damage, climate finance, and support for vulnerable communities.

