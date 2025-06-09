Climate Change and Human Rights talks kick off in Sydney

Representatives from Fiji and the Pacific are currently in Sydney, Australia for a fellowship focused on Climate Change and the Pacific.

The event is organised by Australia’s Diplomacy Training Program (DTP) through Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs as part of their commitment to advancing regional partnership and development capacity.

DTPs Programs and Communications manager Clare Sidoti says the program is focused on bringing together Pacific peoples to share their experience on issues surrounding human rights and climate change.

“We’re bringing together Pacific representatives from seven Pacific Islands to share their advocacy, to raise awareness and also to tell stories to try and buildup solidarity especially since we’re moving towards COP31.”

Sidoti says participants at the program are scheduled to visit three Australian cities advocating on the impacts of Climate Change in Oceania.

“The participants are going to visit Sydney, Canberra and Melbourne and in each of those places meet up with development NGOs, academics that are working on climate change and human rights, Ministers and Government departments who have responsibilities for climate change and human rights as well as media organisations who interests around these two topics (climate change and human rights).”

The program will officially launch at the University of New South Wales with a Fijian delegation already in Sydney ready to present at the program.



