Church leaders urged to strengthen Pastoral care

Methodist Church Divisional Superintendent for the Indian Division, Reverend Lal Mohammed, is calling on all Christian denominations to strengthen their pastoral care to address rising social issues such as drug abuse and family breakdown.

Reverend Mohammed says the church must reflect on its shortcomings and return to the foundations of family-based pastoral care, urging leaders to serve more closely within their circuits, congregations, and family networks.

He says these social issues are not new, but they are growing day by day, and if families continue to pray together and churches carry out their service properly, these issues can be solved within.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s not only Methodist Church. Though we are the biggest denomination, it goes back to everyone and every denomination to play their role on that.”

Lecturer at the Methodist Lay Training Centre, Reverend Sanaila Rakulawai Bici, also stressed the importance of parental responsibility, saying parents must be the first role models for their children before the church steps in.



Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.