Church collaborates with police to fight social ills

The Methodist Church of Fiji is intensifying efforts to address poverty and domestic violence by strengthening community partnerships.

General Secretary Reverend Jolame Lasawa said the Church was working closely with Non-Government Organisations, government agencies, and the Fiji Police Force to raise awareness and support families facing hardship.

Police officers have already joined divisional meetings, rallies, and youth camps to engage directly with communities.

He confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding with the Police is being finalised to formalise cooperation in tackling social issues, building resilience, and protecting vulnerable families.

Lasawa stressed that poverty and domestic violence are pressing challenges for many church members.

He said the Church’s approach was rooted in compassion, commitment, and practical action.

He added that the initiative reflects the Methodist Church of Fiji’s broader mission to serve as both a spiritual guide and an agent of social change across the country.

