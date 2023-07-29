Church calls for open dialogue on sex education

The Methodist Church of Fiji Secretary for Communications, Reverend Wilfred Regunamada, has taken a stand on the lack of open communication about sex with children.

Recognizing the taboo surrounding the topic, Rev. Regunamada emphasized the urgent need to bridge this communication gap.

Expressing concern over the potential consequences of avoiding discussions about sex, he highlighted that, without proper guidance, children may seek information from external sources, including the internet, exposing them to explicit content such as pornography.

He underlined the dangers of unrestricted access to such material, which can lead to skewed perceptions of relationships and the development of unhealthy expectations among young individuals.

“Sometimes we try to push it onto the church, the church should be doing all this, no it starts at home. The first church is home, not the building that we run to and we worship and give our soli. The first church is our family, the first church ordained by God.”

Addressing the alarming impact of pornography on society, the Methodist Church of Fiji has actively initiated discussions with various ministers and members.

Rev. Regunamada says pornography can trigger fantasies and desires, leading individuals to pursue multiple partners, potentially undermining the sanctity of marriage.

Beyond the issue of pornography, the church is also urging its members to use social media responsibly.

The Reverend expressed concern over the creation of platforms for flirtatious behavior and the potential risks associated with such interactions.

Rev. Regunamada adds that the Methodist Church of Fiji’s efforts are centered on encouraging families to openly discuss sex and relationships.