China backs RFMF tutorial program

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces Wives and Mothers Club is expanding its Tutorial and Revision Program.

They are supporting more children of military families across the country this year,

The initiative received a major boost with a $20,000 sponsorship from the Chinese Embassy.

[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

The support was announced during the official launch of the program at St. Agnes Primary School in Nabua.

Chinese Ambassador Zhou Jian said the sponsorship reflects China’s commitment to education and its respect for the contribution of Fiji’s military families.



[Source: Republic of Fiji Military Forces/Facebook]

He encouraged students to make the most of the academic support provided and reminded them that education is key to national development.

The program will now operate across the Central, Western, and Northern divisions. It aims to improve academic performance through structured tutorials and revision support for children of RFMF personnel.

The RFMF Wives and Mothers Club says this expansion is part of its ongoing commitment to uplifting military families through education.

