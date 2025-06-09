Child dies in forklift incident

[Photo: FILE]

A six-year-old boy’s death in a forklift incident is among the most serious cases in the latest High Court indictments.The indictments were released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

It covers cases filed for last month.

The ODPP recorded 26 indictments covering 44 counts of non-sexual serious offences.

Forty-two people were charged, including eight police officers and two juveniles. There were 26 victims linked to the cases.

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Seven incidents involved accused persons who were related to their victims.

In the forklift case, a 26-year-old man is charged with manslaughter arising from breach of duty. It is alleged that he allowed his six-year-old son to stand on a forklift blade while it was operating.

The child fell and was run over, causing fatal injuries. Two company directors also face corporate manslaughter charges. They are accused of allowing an unlicensed operator to use the machine.

Police-related charges feature strongly. Seven officers have been charged over the death of Richard Mock. Two face manslaughter charges.

Four face manslaughter arising from breach of duty. One faces a charge of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Multiple homicide cases are also before the courts.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with murdering a 62-year-old woman. It is alleged that he stabbed her while working for her.

A 19-year-old man is also charged with murdering a 33-year-old man. It is alleged that he struck the victim with a wooden object, causing fatal injuries.

One murder case involving the killing of a police officer was discontinued due to insufficient evidence. Another case involves attempted murder.

A 20-year-old man is accused of stabbing a 49-year-old man.

Domestic violence-related cases are also included. A woman is charged with unlawful wounding after allegedly stabbing her sister during a property dispute.

In another case, a man is accused of assaulting and threatening his 13-year-old nephew after a theft allegation.

Three fatal crashes led to vehicular manslaughter charges. Alcohol was a factor in one case. The victims include a child and young adults.

Other offences include aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson, theft, common assault, restraining order breaches and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

One arson case involves a house allegedly set on fire after a break-in.

Three matters were discontinued after nolle prosequi due to insufficient evidence or a false complaint.