CATD faces capacity challenges

The increasing demand for Technical and Vocational Education and Training programs at the Center for Appropriate Technology and Development is putting considerable strain on its resources.

CATD’s Director Aporosa Silatolu says currently, CATD is receiving an average of 500 applications per semester, while its capacity remains limited to only 120 to 150 students.

As a result, he says many prospective students are being turned away due to the limited space available.

[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

Silatolu states that the Centre is in the process of recruiting additional trainers and expanding its facilities to accommodate more students.

“So we’ve had to turn away close to 400 students. But at the same time, being able to not only just take on students but to have quality training. And that’s why our trades right now are averaging around 30 students per trade.”

Silatolu adds new investment in new training equipment and technology is underway to ensure students are well-prepared for the workforce.

He adds the institution is also exploring online and hybrid learning models to expand access to those unable to attend in person.

CATD is a vocational training institution which was established in 1980, aimed at improving rural livelihoods through technical skills, services, and leadership development.

