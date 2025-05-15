CATD expansion to target rural training

[Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji]

The Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development is planning to expand vocational training through 16 new centers across the northern and western divisions.

Director Aporosa Silatolu says approval has been granted by the Higher Education Commission for the establishment of the new sites.

Silatolu says the expansion aims to increase access to technical training for rural students and address school dropout rates.

He adds that funding request of $3.8 million has been submitted to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs to support the first phase of the rollout, which will focus on two centers, one in the north and one in the west.

To reduce capital costs, CATD is also working closely with churches and community partners.

“So we’ve reached out to the Methodist Church and other partners to be able to locate existing sites or existing structures that are underutilized or not used, with the possibility of working with them to probably revamp it or renovate it, and to be able to run fully-fledged courses.”

Silatolu says programs to be offered include carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, and agriculture.

CATD was established in 1980 and currently operates a branch in Nadave, Tailevu.

