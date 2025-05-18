Calls grow for real reform in Fiji’s Education Act

Korovuto College Head Boy Viliame Tuidraki [Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

The momentum to overhaul Fiji’s outdated Education Act is growing, with strong calls from teachers and students alike for reforms that reflect today’s classroom realities and student needs.

At a public consultation in Nadi this week, a clear message emerged: Fiji’s education system must move with the times, especially in areas like vocational training and mental health support.

Korovuto College teacher Avit Kumar told Ministry of Education officials that the current system leaves too many students behind, especially those not headed for university.

[Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

“Vocational education should be strengthened to provide alternative career pathways, especially for students who may not pursue tertiary education… With the introduction of technical colleges and then later phasing out, it has left a very big rift between those students who are performing and not performing. There is no career pathway for these students.”

Kumar also urged a stronger partnership between schools and communities, calling on parents, alumni, and local leaders to be more involved in school development to improve learning environments.



Viliame Tuidraki [Source: Ministry of Education Fiji/ Facebook]

Meanwhile, Korovuto College Head Boy Viliame Tuidraki made a passionate plea for mental health to be made a core focus of the education review.

“The revised Act should make it compulsory for all primary and secondary schools to have access to professional counseling services. This includes the recruitment of qualified school counselors, integration of mental health education into the curriculum, and establishment of clear protocols for dealing with bullying, abuse, and trauma.”

The Nadi consultation provided a rare platform for grassroots voices, teachers, and students on the frontlines to speak directly to policymakers.

