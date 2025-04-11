Call to fix Fiji’s flawed voting system

A recent submission to the Fiji Law Reform Commission by Joe Gonewai has raised serious concerns about the current “one constituency, one vote” system.

He warns that it has led to the centralisation of political power, increased political interference and higher election costs.

Gonewai, a Suva resident argues that this system has weakened government efficiency and political accountability.

One of his key concerns is the growing influence of individual ministers, who he says are now micromanaging their ministries due to the personal political mandates they receive from voters.

He warns that this trend has undermined the independence of civil servants and contributed to a rise in abuse of office cases, with ministers allegedly overstepping into operational matters.

“I think for the last 17 years before the change of government we forgot about the separation of power of keeping armaments of legislature, executive and judiciary. Currently because of the superstar one constituency voting system, ministers are micromanaging their ministries creating interference to the independence of civil servants.”

“Another major issue highlighted is the high cost of running for election under the current system. Candidates must campaign across the entire country to win a seat in Parliament, which Gonewai says is too expensive for many and discourages wider political participation.”

To address these problems, Gonewai has proposed several reforms.

He recommends dividing the country into smaller constituencies, an idea included in the 2013 Constitution which he says would lower campaign costs and encourage more people to run for office.

He also calls for the introduction of proportional representation. According to him, this would give smaller parties and independent candidates a fairer chance to enter Parliament, making the political system more inclusive.

Gonewai further suggests lifting restrictions on political party funding to promote more transparency in campaign financing.

Another key recommendation is the reintroduction of a Senate to create a two-house Parliament.

He believes this would act as a check on the lower house, foster compromise, and make sure a wider range of views is considered in lawmaking.

In response to low voter turnout in recent elections, Gonewai proposes extending the voting period to a full week and even bringing back compulsory voting to ensure that elected leaders better reflect the will of the people.

Law Reform Commission Chair Daniel Fatiaki acknowledged Joe Gonewai’s submission, saying the commission appreciates his contributions and proposals.

He states that such recommendations will be considered during their deliberations and may be included in the commission’s final report.

