Cabinet greenlights medicinal cannabis taskforce

The Cabinet has supported the formation of the Medicinal Cannabis Taskforce to develop the feasibility study, propose amendments to existing legislation, and conduct nationwide consultation.

Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the Taskforce is spearheading a comprehensive feasibility study to establish the medicinal cannabis industry in Fiji for export.

Kamikamica says this provides an opportunity for Fiji to diversify the economy and a new source of income for economic expansion, which is a priority of the government.

Article continues after advertisement

The Taskforce comprises the Ministry of Health and Medical Services, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration, the Fiji Police Force, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts, the Biosecurity of Fiji, and Investment Fiji.