Bus accident lands two students in hospital

Two primary school students are currently admitted to the Lautoka Hospital following a road accident this morning in Lautoka.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says victims were traveling in a bus driven by a 35-year-old man heading towards Lautoka from Nadi when he lost control, causing it to veer off the road and crash into a tree.

The two sustained injuries and are being treated at Lautoka Hospital.

Investigation continues.