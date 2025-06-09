Build local diabetes care system, urges Diabetes Fiji

file photo

To combat the country’s dependence on costly overseas medical care, Diabetes Fiji is appealing for robust investment in specialist training and health infrastructure.

The organization in its 2025-26 national budget submission, underlined that a primary objective is to develop domestic capabilities through postgraduate training in vital areas of diabetes care.

Chief Executive Marawa Kini says treating complex diabetes cases overseas places a heavy financial burden on families; the long-term solution is to have fully trained professionals and dedicated facilities available locally.

“Some of the proposed programs we are currently working on with the Ministry, together with a few local universities, aim to provide postgraduate training for dietitians, endocrinologists, diabetes audiologists, and wound care or foot care nurses.”

Beyond advocating for specialized facilities, Kini emphasizes that the major causes of this deadly disease should not be ignored, calling on the government to increase taxes.

He says as part of their budget submission, they are asking the government to reinvest revenue from sugary drinks, tobacco, and alcohol taxes into frontline NCD prevention.

Diabetes Fiji is also pushing for the establishment of the country’s first National Diabetes Centre of Excellence to improve access to specialized treatment and care.

Minister for Health Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu assures that they are working to strengthen the health workforce.

Dr. Lalabalavu says they are working with the Ministry of Education and tertiary institutions to ensure graduates are absorbed into the workforce, but gaining experience takes time.

