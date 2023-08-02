Bradley new Sea Fiji CEO

[Source : Supplied]

Truman Bradley has been appointed the new chief executive of Sea Fiji, which provides water transport services to the islands of Mamanuca and the Yasawa Group.

Managing Director Jan Partridge says Bradley has over 20 years of experience in multiple industries.

Partridge says Bradley’s expertise in strategic planning, operational excellence and fostering strong relationships with stakeholders will be invaluable for the company.

In his statement, Bradley says he is excited to lead Sea Fiji as its CEO.



