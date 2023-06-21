Big plans for connectivity in Rotuma

Rotuma Day celebration earlier this year. [File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, has revealed a new initiative aimed at connecting more people living in remote and maritime communities.

Kamikamica announced this development during his address at the 23rd Asia Pacific Telecommunity Forum, where he emphasized Fiji’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and digital inclusion.

As part of these efforts, Fiji has joined the International Telecommunication Union Smart Islands Initiative, and a comprehensive needs assessment has recently been completed.

Article continues after advertisement

Kamikamica further highlighted that Rotuma has been identified as the primary focus of this groundbreaking initiative.

“I mean the obvious thing is that they need better connectivity but we will see what the report from ITU says but then there’s any opportunity to initiate through some digital initiatives in Rotuma and try and see whether we can replicate it across the rest of Fiji but we have to start at one step at a time.”



Communication Minister, Manoa Kamikamica.

The Deputy Prime Minister says currently, 95% of Fiji’s population enjoys access to mobile broadband through 3G, 4G, and 4G+ networks.

Kamikamica says the expansion of digital connectivity has encouraged active participation in the digital economy, unlocking new opportunities for individuals and communities across the country.

Nevertheless, Kamikamica acknowledged that these advancements present challenges to the government’s operations.

He stresses the government aims to navigate these challenges through the implementation of the Smart Islands Initiative, which focuses on extending connectivity to the most remote regions of Fiji.