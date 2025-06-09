Berea Trust to bridge literacy gaps

In response to growing concerns over educational challenges, an innovative online education program has been launched aimed at improving literacy and numeracy skills among students in year’s five to eight.

Navua-based organization Berea Trust, alongside AZVASA’s Learning Management System and the Whānau Community Trust of New Zealand, has launched the pilot program.

The pilot phase includes 30 students.

Berea Trust Director Timoci Waqabaca says the initiative was born from urgent discussions about Fiji’s education system shortcomings and the need for action.

“So, as we were going on, like, we started to realize that there are problems. You know, like some of the students, they reach class seven and class eight, but, you know, like they cannot write and they cannot speak very good English. So, one of the things that came to us was like, okay, why don’t we take the program back? You know, start with classes one, two, three, and four.”

Waqabaca adds that the collaboration with experienced teachers from India and New Zealand enhances the quality and integrity of the program.

Facilitator Kesaia Ledua says they have seen one unique aspect of the initiative is its adaptive approach.

“It is so detailed, and their activities, the exercises, everything is done for them, and I believe that’s one of the reasons they enjoy learning it.”

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad also expressed strong support for Berea Trust’s innovative online learning program.

“As a government, we will support these new initiatives that complement and support the children’s education beyond just the schools.”

The learning management system focuses on the core subjects of English, mathematics, and science, which are crucial for developing critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills.

