Bainimarama denies forcing Tudravu to resign

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told the Suva High Court today that he never demanded then-Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu’s resignation in 2021.

Bainimarama took the stand as a defence witness, confirming that his late brother Jonacani Bainimarama had raised concerns about a photo being shared in a police Viber group.

He said he later spoke with Tudravu but was satisfied when Tudravu assured him the matter would be looked into.

The former Prime Minister told the court he was confused by the allegations, calling them untrue.

He added he did not know the identity or rank of the officers involved and stressed that he never discussed serious issues through Viber messages.

Bainimarama is charged with one count of making unwarranted demands as a public official, while former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho faces two counts of abuse of office.

It is alleged Bainimarama pressured Tudravu to dismiss two police officers or resign, while Qiliho is accused of unlawfully terminating the officers in 2021.

The trial continues.

