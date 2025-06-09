Bainimarama and Qiliho trial concludes

[Source: File Photo]

Former Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho informed the court that every officer that he terminated was given legal redress and advice through the Director Legal to challenge his decision in court.

He informed them that he was ready to take the two officers back into the force and that he didn’t hold grudges or discriminate against officers whom he had terminated.

Qiliho maintained that he was not pressured by the former Prime Minister, and if he had been, he wouldn’t be ready to take the two officers back into the force without any loss of benefit.

Article continues after advertisement

While cross-examining Qiliho, the state asked whether he reviewed the decisions because he knew the late Jonacani Bainimarama from his days in the military, to which he denied, stating that he reviewed the decision because he was back in the country and assumed his role as Commissioner.

He maintained that he reviewed the judgment or the punishments imposed by Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu on two police officers implicated for taking pictures of Jonacani Bainimarama and not reviewing the findings of the disciplinary tribunal.

Defense counsels clarified certain issues during re-cross-examination. Defense lawyer Devanesh Sharma sought clarification on whether Qiliho or the Director Legal of the Police had suggested seeking the Solicitor’s Advice, to which Qiliho stated that it was the director legal.

The defense also stated that the prosecution was going to bring the late Jonacani Bainimarama as a prosecution witness before he passed away early this year.

The trial concluded this afternoon, and both counsels will present their closing submissions in court next week Monday.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.