Bail granted to teacher in student abduction case 

[File Photo]

A 39-year-old teacher charged with the alleged abduction of a Year 10 student in Taveuni has been released on bail.

Ronal Ronish Lal appeared before Resident Magistrate Semi Babitu at the Taveuni Magistrates Court today. He was granted bail and ordered to return to court on June 24.

Police allege that Lal and the student had been communicating through social media about plans to be together.

The alleged exchanges were reportedly discovered by the accused’s wife, who brought the matter to the attention of the school principal.

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Police further allege that on the night of June 7, Lal was found with the student inside his vehicle near her home.

The incident was reported to Police, prompting an investigation.

Following inquiries, Police charged Lal with one count of abduction.

The case has been adjourned to June 24 for further proceedings in the Taveuni Magistrates Court.