Australia reaffirms support for Fiji’s social protection works

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has reaffirmed the Australian Government’s support for the work administered by the Women, Children, and Social Protection Ministry.

This is particularly in areas of social protection as well as gender-related programs.

Acting Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Shepherd highlighted this during his courtesy visit to Women, Children, and Social Protection Ministry Permanent Secretary Eseta Nadakuitavuki.

She was briefed on current activities supported by Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Nadakuitavuki acknowledged the work undertaken by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

She also expressed the Ministry’s appreciation of the consistent support received from the Australian Government towards ensuring that women, children, and persons with disabilities continue to receive targeted support.