AG’s office will not get involved in KC matter

Senior Barrister Janet Mason

The Commission of Inquiry, investigating the appointment of FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali, expressed disappointment that the Attorney General’s office declined to participate in the King’s Counsel appointment process.

Senior Barrister Janet Mason stated the AG’s office deemed involvement inappropriate.

“And that has to be respected. If that’s their view, that’s their view. I understand. So I will still proceed since the task… Yes, we’re a bit disappointed because it would have been good to have worked together.”

Despite this procedural setback, the inquiry will continue and is seeking quotes from Australian and New Zealand KCs, as required by government process.

The inquiry concluded its fifth week, hearing from 24 witnesses with approximately nine remaining.

The Inquiry was established to ascertain whether Malimali’s appointment as FICAC Commissioner was done in accordance with the law.