Agri-Innovate Competition boosts entrepreneurship and market access

The Fiji Agri-Innovative Competition is strengthening entrepreneurship and improving market access for farmers and small businesses, aligning with the government’s MSME Strategic Plan 2025–2030.

Launched in December 2025, the plan introduced Fiji’s first-ever MSME Strategic Plan and the National MSME Database, a roadmap designed to build a stronger, smarter, and more connected MSME ecosystem.

By 2030, MSMEs are expected to contribute around 40 percent of GDP, have easier access to finance, and operate within a more coordinated support system covering regulation, entrepreneurship development, market access, and skills training.

Assistant Minister for Commerce and Business Development, Sachinda Nand, says the competition brings this vision to life by connecting finalists with buyers and investors, offering mentorship, and improving access to technology and knowledge.

“Your partnership is helping us build an ecosystem where innovation can thrive, where farmers are better linked to the market, and where our entrepreneurs are supported to turn ideas into viable, scalable businesses. This program from the two weeks of virtual boot camp, in-country showcase, to the pitching competition and awards reflects the strength of this collaboration and the seriousness with which we are treating agribusiness and MSME development as a national priority,”.

He added that the competition sets a new benchmark by bringing together some of the country’s most promising agri-innovators.

While agriculture faces challenges such as climate change, rising input costs, and demanding consumers, Nand says these pressures create opportunities to innovate, diversify, add value, and use technology and new business models to reduce risks and increase returns.

He further highlighted that while global investment is flowing into technologies like precision agriculture and sustainable food systems, Fiji must adapt these models to suit local conditions, including climate vulnerabilities, geography, land tenure systems, and community-based business practices.

Through the MSME Strategic Plan, the government is committed to expanding the entrepreneurship ecosystem, strengthening cooperatives, improving access to finance and skills, and simplifying processes to help MSMEs grow, formalize, and contribute more to employment and income generation.

The competition concludes today at the Suva Civic Centre.

