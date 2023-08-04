Accident near Teidamu claims another life

[Source: Fiji Police]

A 25-year-old man is alleged to be the country’s latest road fatality victim following an accident along the Kings Road near Teidamu this morning.

Police say the victim was a passenger in a car driven by a woman.

They were heading towards Ba when she allegedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer onto the opposite lane and hit a truck.

They were rushed to the Lautoka Hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival.

Director Traffic SSP Mitieli Divuana says while the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident continues, based on the initial assessment of the vehicle, the likely cause is speeding.

SSP Divuana stresses that speeding doesn’t allow drivers enough time to make decisions for their own safety, and only increases the chances of serious injuries or death when an accident occurs.

He is calling on drivers to slow down and understand that speed limits are there for everyone’s safety and protection.

The Director Traffic is also issuing another reminder about the dangers of drunk driving.

This after the findings of the fatal accident which claimed the life of a 41-year-old driver in Nadi on July 31st, has been confirmed to be as a result of drunk driving.

SSP Divuana is calling on drivers to stop being selfish and think of other road users.

The road death toll currently stands at 57 compared to 21 for the same period last year.