Accident claims life in Vanua Levu

The Labasa hospital

A man has died following a motor vehicle accident in Vanua Levu today.

Police say the victim was one of two passengers in a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old man, who is suspected to have been driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred along Seaqaqa-Naividamu Road.

According to a statement, the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road, trapping all three occupants inside.

National Fire Authority and police officers managed to retrieve the three occupants before they were rushed to Labasa Hospital.

The victim died while the driver and second passenger remain admitted in hospital.

Police are urging drivers not to take road safety lightly and there needs to be a serious change of attitude to prevent further loss of life.

Investigation continues.