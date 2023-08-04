98 claims processed by SCGC

[ File Photo]

The Sugarcane Growers Council has processed 98 claims for a value of $231, 500 until June this year.

Chief Executive, Vimal Dutt says this is a direct benefit to the cane farming families.

The Micro Bundled Insurance covers cane growers, easing their financial burden in unforeseen situations.

Dutt explains the annual premium of $52 is paid from the growers’ share of cane proceeds deducted at source.

The oldest grower who died was of 103 years, the family received the funeral claim while the youngest was 46 years.

Dutt says the council through its awareness programs ensures that every cane grower family benefits from this scheme should incidents occur.