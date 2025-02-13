95 undersized mudcrabs confiscated

[ Source : Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji ]

A total of 95 undersized mudcrabs were confiscated and released back into the sea following enforcement spot checks at various fish markets in the Central Division.

The undersized mudcrabs were being sold publicly, which is a breach of the Fisheries Act.

The Ministry of Fisheries, in collaboration with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Naval Division, successfully conducted the operation after receiving complaints about the sale of undersized mudcrabs.

Article continues after advertisement

This effort is in line with promoting a sustainable and resourceful ecosystem for future generations.

Triton and conch shells were also confiscated, as they are protected species under the Fisheries Act.

Vendors selling undersized crabs have been cautioned by the Ministry to cease selling them, as they need to grow and reach maturity before they can be harvested.

They were also advised to be mindful of the crab size limits to avoid future confiscations.

According to the Ministry, crabs must be 12.5 cm or larger before they can be legally sold.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link