93 eateries issued violation notices

A week-long joint surveillance operation has uncovered widespread food safety breaches across restaurants in the Nausori-Nasinu corridor and Lami, prompting calls for tougher penalties and stricter enforcement.

The inspections were carried out by the Consumer Council of Fiji in collaboration with health inspectors from the Nausori, Nasinu and Lami Town Councils.

A total of 93 restaurants were inspected during the operation, and all 93 were issued violation notices for various offences, with none found fully compliant at the time of inspection.

Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil described the findings as “appalling and hazardous”, citing serious cleanliness issues in many kitchens.

She says inspectors reported greasy equipment, dirty floors and unsanitary food preparation and storage areas.

She says pest infestations including flies, cockroaches, rats and cats were also observed in several premises.

Shandil says food safety risks identified included uncovered food, cross-contamination, rotten produce, improper thawing practices and food warmers not being used appropriately.

Some establishments were also found to be operating without basic facilities such as hot water, adequate ventilation, clean personal protective equipment and valid health or business licenses.

Shandil says the findings point to a systemic disregard for hygiene standards.

“What we have uncovered in these kitchens, it is a blatant disregard for hygiene standards, and the people who pay to eat there. When a kitchen becomes a laundry room, or black, carcinogenic oil is served as ingredients, the business has failed its most basic moral and legal obligation.”

Shandil stresses that existing penalties are not serving as an effective deterrent.

She is calling for the urgent introduction of heavier spot fines and a public disclosure policy by municipal councils and the Ministry of Health to hold non-compliant businesses accountable.

“The current fines are clearly not a deterrent. We are seeing a pattern where traders treat health violations as a minor ‘cost of doing business.’ This must end. We are calling for the urgent introduction of heavy spot fines and a ‘name and shame’ policy by municipal Councils and the Ministry of Health. If a restaurant cannot maintain a clean kitchen, they have no right to be in business. We will continue to work with health inspectors, since they have the authority to issue fines and abatement notices, to ensure that these kitchens are either cleaned up or closed down permanently.”

The Council is urging consumers who encounter unsanitary conditions to report them through the National Consumer Helpline on 155 or via email.

