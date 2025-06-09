Landowners demand answers on eucalyptus planting

Landowners in Wainunu, Bua, are calling for stronger consultation on environmental concerns linked to large-scale eucalyptus planting in their communities.

Wainunu District Representative Epeli Matawalu personally delivered a letter of concern to the Ministry of Forestry office in Labasa, highlighting environmental risks and over-planting by foreign company Xinfa in Nabale, Wainunu.

Matawalu said the submission followed repeated attempts to bring the matter to the Bose ni Tikina for proper discussion.He stressed that grassroots consultation is critical, citing concerns over chemical use believed to involve banned substances and the extensive eucalyptus planting.

“I’m so happy because this is the first time we’ve had such a discussion where all representatives are present. It’s about setting the record straight — we are the ones using these resources, and landowners must always be included in any development concerning them.”

The letter was received by Acting Divisional Forestry Officer North Uraia Racule, who acknowledged the approach taken by the landowners and clarified that the Ministry only issues licences for logging, not for planting.

Wainunu Yaubula Committee Chair Lisala Ranamosa said attention now shifts to the next district meeting, where Xinfa is expected to provide all necessary documents.

“After today’s meeting, we finally addressed the concerns with a lot of discussions. We expect outcomes at the next district meeting where the company will present, and we are glad this is being done for our vanua and the generations to come.”

A company representative assured landowners that information on chemicals used, their impacts, and project progress will be shared.

The Ministry of Forestry emphasized that landowners need to understand the distinction between licensing for logging and planting activities.

