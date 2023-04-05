5G network risks cyber-attacks

A local cyber security consultant says 5G networks in Fiji offers many benefits including faster data speeds and improved connectivity but there are also potential challenges and risks to consider.

Ilaitia Tuisawau says the deployment of 5G network can increase the risk of cyber-attacks which can have significant consequences for national security and personal privacy.

“5G is typically used for internet of things devices such as cameras, your intelligent home, fridge and a lot of these devices don’t actually have security in them. That’s where the cyber security issue comes in. So people can utilize the 5G network to access your devices.”

Tuisawau comments comes as Digicel Fiji recently launched its 5G testing.

He adds implementing 5G service will require significant investment in infrastructure and equipment, in particular a denser network of towers and a antennas to provide coverage.